Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria and Italy set to join forces against human trafficking

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Presidente, Chambers of Deputie, Italy, Mrs Laura Boldirini, has given assurance that the Italian Government would strengthen its collaboration with Nigeria to tackle human trafficking. Boldirini gave the assurance on Saturday in Benin during her visit to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons facilities. Boldirini said that there was need …

The post Nigeria and Italy set to join forces against human trafficking appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.