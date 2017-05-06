Nigeria Announces Dissolution Of Sports Federations Board

The federal government on Friday announced the dissolution of boards of National Sports Federations in preparation for the election of new board members.

The announcement was made on behalf of the government by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Anibeze.

Dalung directed all Secretaries of the federation to take charge of their various Federations during the election process.

He said the dissolution which was one of the milestones of the existing State of Emergency in the Sector was to ensure the credibility of the upcoming electoral process.

Election into the federations has also been extended to June 13.

He said some Federations have started seeking a six month tenure extension.

The statement read: “In line with the Olympic Charter, all National Sports Federations are to serve for a period of 4 years. “The federations were inaugurated in May 2013, and by tradition, federations are dissolved after every Olympic Games. Therefore, their tenure has now come to an end. “To ensure a level playing ground and free and fair elections, where everyone will be given equal opportunity, the National Sports Federations are hereby dissolved from May 5. “Secretaries are to take charge and run the affairs of their various federations during the process of the elections. “The election date has also been extended to June 13, while every other programme for the electoral process will be adjusted to fit into the new election date. “Further announcement on the new time table will be released in due course.”

