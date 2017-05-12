Nigeria appointed Acting President UN General Assembly

Nigeria was on Thursday appointed as the Acting President to preside over the 81st Plenary Meeting of UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Bande, presided over the 193-member body. NAN reports that Bande’s presidency at […]

