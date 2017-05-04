Nigeria Army attack residents, burn houses in Ondo State

The Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State have not experienced peace for the past couple of days, just after a militant group engaged in a shootout at a creek in Ajakpa community with the militants in the environment, the military men allegedly attacked the community on Wednesday and allegedly burnt a large number …

The post Nigeria Army attack residents, burn houses in Ondo State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

