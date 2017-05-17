Nigeria battle ready for Ebola – Health

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Wednesday assured that Nigeria is well prepared against possible outbreak of the Ebola virus in the country. DAILY POST reports that World Health Organization had announced Ebola outbreak in northeast of Democratic Republic of Congo. Adewole, who spoke while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of […]

