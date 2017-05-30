Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army: 1400 Boko Haram suspects currently under investigation – TheCable

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

Army: 1400 Boko Haram suspects currently under investigation
TheCable
The Nigeria Army has revealed that at least 1,400 suspected Boko Haram members are undergoing investigation at its detention facility. Lucky Irabor, outgoing theatre commander, operation Lafiya Dole, said this on Tuesday during a handover ceremony at …
Nigeria: Boko Haram Remains Defeated – Lafiya Dole CommanderAllAfrica.com
Nigerian Army reiterates Boko Haram's defeat amid disagreementafricanews
24 months of BuhariNigeria Today
Daily Post Nigeria –Daily Trust –SIGNAL (press release)
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.