Nigeria born Henry Onyekuru wanted by Arsenal

KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru is been scouted by Arsenal FC according to Sky sources. The 19-year-old is the top scorer in the Belgium domestic league, notching his 20th goal on May 20, and has been in demand with SSN HQ reporting last week that Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion were keen. The forward’s …

The post Nigeria born Henry Onyekuru wanted by Arsenal appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

