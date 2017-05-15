Nigeria: Budget 2017 – Celebration of National Disgrace – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Budget 2017 – Celebration of National Disgrace
AllAfrica.com
"It must be added that the appropriation bill is the most important bill for any national assembly." Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President. That was part of Ekweremadu'd contributions to the orgy of self-congratulatory messages which accompanied the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!