Nigeria can exit recession faster with right policies – -Soludo

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said that Nigeria can overcome the current economic setback faster if the government put in place appropriate policies. Soludo spoke at the 2017 International Conference organised by the Department of Business Administration of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Thursday, In a lecture…

The post Nigeria can exit recession faster with right policies – -Soludo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

