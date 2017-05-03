Nigeria can’t produce 45m mosquito nets — NMEP

By Gabriel Olawale

The National Malaria Elimination Programme, NMEP, has expressed worry over inability of Nigerian manufacturers to meet up with the pre-qualification test required to supply over 45 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets, LLINs, to be distributed locally.

The Director and National Coordinator of NMEP, Dr. Audu Bala Mohammed, who stated this in Lagos, regretted that if such number of essential mosquito net could be produced locally, it would have helped to create jobs for millions of unemployed persons.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Nigeria Two-Year Commitment and Mapping Report’ by Corporate Alliance on Malaria in Africa, CAMA, Mohammed, who was represented by the Programme Manager, Dr. Timothy Obot, said though Nigerians now appreciate mosquito nets, lack of fund remained a challenge to meet demand.

“In our replacement and printing exercises that are coming up, we would require about 45 million mosquito nets but our local manufacturers cannot meet up with pre-qualification test.”

“In the past, we used to enjoy donor fund but it is no more there so there is need for private sector to support the programme in which we appreciate the effort of CAMA.”

Earlier, the Ogun State Commisioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye said the government is expected to contribute more on research activities, but expenditures are limited, adding that the Ogun State has 15 percent prevalence rate as against 27 percent of national burden.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Idris who was represented by the Director, Disease Control, Ministry of Health, Dr. Eniola Eniosho, stressed that there was need to boost the fight against the disease with prevention intervention policy in the state to ensure that there will be no record of the disease.

He added that with the research team been mobilized by the state government to discover vaccine to totally eliminate the disease, there is still need to fund research institution as the global call is a collective effort.

