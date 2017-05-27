Nigeria Celebrates Children’s Day – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigeria Celebrates Children's Day
CHANNELS TELEVISION
May 27th has been observed as children's day in Nigeria. The 2017 edition coincides with the 91st global celebration of the rights and well-being of children. Various activities including rallies and match past by school children were held in different …
