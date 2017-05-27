Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Celebrates Children’s Day – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nigeria Celebrates Children's Day
CHANNELS TELEVISION
May 27th has been observed as children's day in Nigeria. The 2017 edition coincides with the 91st global celebration of the rights and well-being of children. Various activities including rallies and match past by school children were held in different
Igbonla: Kidnappers demand N400m ransomThe Nation Newspaper
Happy Children's DayLeadership Newspapers
Lagos to protect children from abuse, says AmbodeGuardian (blog)
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –Vanguard
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.