Nigeria: Cheapest, safest place for holidaying, says NTDC D-G

Lagos – Mr Folorunsho Folarin-Coker, the Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has advised Nigerians to spend their holidays within the country instead of travelling abroad.

Folarin-Coker told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Nigeria is endowed with safe natural attractions and sites for both local and foreign tourists to recreate.

According to him, Nigeria is the cheapest place where tourists and visitors can also learn from diversified cultural values and traditions of people.

“ As the American dollar exchanges for N400, we are better off spending our currency in the country as that will make holidaying cheaper and affordable.

“Costs of accommodation, transportation, feedings and drinks are cheaper in the country compared to dollars that they will spend while outside the country.

“Also, we will be boosting our economy and strengthening our currency by reducing capital flight from the country,’’ he said.

He advised Nigerians to explore their domestic tourism potential by patronizing made-in-Nigeria products.

Folarin-Coker also said that tourism stakeholders should also package their products to make them attractive to would-be tourists.

Tour operators should venture into religious tourism as it is a fast-growing tourism destination many Nigerians were interested in at present, he said.

Folarin-Coker also solicited partnership between the public and private sectors to enhance the development and promotion of tourism.

He said the synergy between both sectors would boost tourism agenda of the country.

Folarin-Coker said that NTDC would continue to collaborate with NANTA, NATOP and other tourism organisations to propel the growth of tourism in the country.

The post Nigeria: Cheapest, safest place for holidaying, says NTDC D-G appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

