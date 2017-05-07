Nigeria: Choose Best Man to Succeed Me – Aregbesola – AllAfrica.com
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has told people of the state that the major key to the continuation of the milestone developmental programmes and projects of his administration is for them to identify and vote the right candidate to succeed him in 2018.
