Nigeria clinch eight medals at Senior African Wrestling championships – Daily Trust
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Daily Trust
|
Nigeria clinch eight medals at Senior African Wrestling championships
Daily Trust
Odunayo Adekuoroye was declared winner in third place in the 53kg weight category at the 2015 World Championships in Las Vegas, USA. Nigerian female wrestlers at the ongoing 2017 Senior African Wrestling championships in Marrakech, Morocco, have …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!