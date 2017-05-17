Nigeria Condemns Mutiny In Cote D’ Ivoire

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Federal Government of Nigeria has wishes to condemned in strong terms the recent developments in Cote d’Ivoire in which a small fraction of the country’s Armed Forces mutinied against the Government.

In a statement by the Senior Special assistant media to the Acting President, Laolu Akande, said Nigeria expresses strong and unflinching support for the Government of President Alhassan Ouattara and welcomes ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis.

“In this context, the Federal Government urges the parties to the crisis to exercise maximum restraint, remain calm and continue with dialogue and negotiations with the Government of President Ouattara, he said.

Nigeria also urged the mutineers to return to their barracks and to refrain from any action capable of undermining the peace, security and democracy in the country.

“The Federal Government further urges the people of Cote d’Ivoire to remain steadfast in their support for the Government and to refrain from giving support to the mutineers in the overall interest of peace, tranquillity, good order and prosperity of the country” Akande stated.

The post Nigeria Condemns Mutiny In Cote D’ Ivoire appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

