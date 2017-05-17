Nigeria Condemns Mutiny In Cote D’ivoire, Urges Restraint And Calls For Dialogue

*Osinbajo holds consultations with regional leaders The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to condemn in strong terms the recent developments in Cote d’Ivoire in which a small fraction of the country’s Armed Forces mutinied against the Government. Nigeria expresses strong and unflinching support for the Government of President Allassane Ouattara and welcomes ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis. In this context, the Federal Government urges the parties to the crisis to exercise maximum restraint, remain calm and continue with dialogue and negotiations with the Government of President Ouattara.

