Nigeria: Confusion Hits Pro-Biafra Agitators – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Confusion Hits Pro-Biafra Agitators
AllAfrica.com
Crisis seems to have hit agitators for South East country as a main group, Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), backs out of celebration slated for Monday. MASSOB has also disowned its founder, Chief Ralph Uwazurike …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!