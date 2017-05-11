Nigeria Considers Fresh Concession Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Government is considering a proposal to involve the former concessionaire of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Bi-Courtney Highway Services Limited, in the funding of the completion and management of the reconstruction of the road, The Punch reports.

The proposal arrangement is expected to see Bi-Courtney and the new concessionaire, Motorways Assets Limited, jointly form a special purpose vehicle to source for funds, complete the project and manage the road afterwards.

It remains unclear if the deal, which is reportedly brokered by the National Assembly, involves an out of court settlement with Bi-Courtney, which had challenged the revocation of its concession agreement by the Federal Government.

It was gathered that the executive and the legislature finalised talks on the road at a closed door meeting held on Wednesday evening at the office of the President of the Senate.

In attendance, at the meeting, were the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Chairman, Bi-Courtney Highway Services Limited, Dr. Wale Babalakin; and representative of Motorways Assets Limited, Mr. Abdulrasaq Oyinloye.

Also in attendance, were the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Danjuma Goje; Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim; and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator John Enoh.

While Adeosun and Babalakin refused to talk to pressmen after the meeting, a reliable source, said the plan was to remove the road from the list of infrastructure on which the Federal Government was spending most of its resources on since the concessionaire would now look for funds to complete the road.

The source, who is well informed on the development but pleaded not to be mentioned, said, “Following series of meetings facilitated by the Senate, the Federal Government today agreed with two private sector infrastructure companies on funding and timely completion of reconstruction work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. “They had a formal agreement on means of proceeding with the completion of the road within the most reasonable time and in a manner that is capable of creating a template for the future development of infrastructure in Nigeria. “As part of the agreement, a new special purpose vehicle will have shareholders, including Bi-Courtney and Motorways, and the two companies are expected to collapse their current concessions into the new company. “The Federal Government is expected to support the new consortium with financial instruments that will enable it to raise the necessary funding, the new entity must be operated to the highest standards of corporate management.” The source noted that the objective of the concession was “to ensure that quality work is done on the road, which is said to be central to the nation’s economy, and that the work is completed in the shortest time possible.”

It was learnt that the Finance minister would take the agreement to the Federal Executive Council for approval next week, while the concession terms might be signed by the parties in two weeks’ time.

The post Nigeria Considers Fresh Concession Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

