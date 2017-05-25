Nigeria’s Vice-President Tells Civil Servants to ‘Stop Praying and Start Working’ as President Buhari Recovers – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Nigeria's Vice-President Tells Civil Servants to 'Stop Praying and Start Working' as President Buhari Recovers
Newsweek
As Nigeria faces an economic malaise and President Muhammadu Buhari is out of the country on sick leave, the country's vice-president has a clear message for civil servants: Stop praying and start working. Yemi Osinbajo, is a Christian pastor himself …
Year 2019 and the Search for the Nigerian President, By Majeed Dahiru
Why a military coup is unlikely to happen
Nigeria: Buhari's Health Has Improved Significantly – Embassy Source
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!