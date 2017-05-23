Nigeria Customs Intercepts Large Quantity Of Pump Action Riffles Concealed With POP Cement (PHOTOS)

TINCAN ISLAND PORT INTERCEPTS LARGE QUANTITY OF

PUMP ACTION RIFFLES CONCEALED WITH POP CEMENT

Sequel to the renewed vigour and enthusiasm for effective Service delivery by the Nigeria Customs Service, the Tincan Island Command intercepted a total of four hundred and forty (440) pieces of assorted Pump Action Riffles.

Speaking with Journalists at the Enforcement section of the Unit, the Customs Area Controller, BASHAR YUSUF who introduced the subject to the media, stated that the seizure was effected through intelligence which necessitated the segregation of the 1 x 20ft container to the Enforcement Unit for physical examination.

Speaking further, the Zonal Co-ordinator Zone A, ACG ABUE, M. N mni who represented the Comptroller-General, commended the controller for the spectacular seizure and described the Area Controller as a quintessential officer who have been contributing immensely to the success story of the Service. In his narrative, he confirmed the earlier assertion by the Area Controller that the seizure was based on intelligence.

The Customs Area Controller gave the breakdown of the seizures as follows;

i. ONE HUNDRED (100) PIECES BLACK TORNADO SINGLE BARREL RIFLES.

ii. SEVENTY-FIVE (75) PIECES SILVER MAGNUM SINGLE BARREL RIFLES.

iii. FIFTY (50) PIECES OF ALTER PUMP ACTION RIFLES.

iv. TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN (215) PIECES BLACK SINGLE BARREL RIFLES.

v. ONE HUNDRED AND SIXTY FOUR (164) PIECES OF RIFLE NOZZLE.

vi. ONE HUNDRED AND THREE (103) PIECES OF ARMS GRIPS.

vii. ONE HUNDRED AND TEN (110) PIECES OF TRIGGER.

viii. ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTEEN (113) PIECES OF ARM GUARD.

ix. ONE HUNDRED AND SEVEN (107) PIECES OF BRIDGE BLOCK.

x. ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY-TWO (122) PIECES OF ALLEN KEYS.

xi. ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTEEN (117) PIECES OF ASSEMBLE BUTT

xii. FIVE HUNDRED AND SIXTEEN (516) 5OKG BAGS OF POP CEMENT.

Answering questions from the media on the circumstance surrounding the seizure, the Customs Area Controller hinted that the importer declared the consignment as ANTISERA AND CANNULE (CHEMICAL FORMULAR).

He stated that based on intelligence, the 1 x 20ft container No. PONU 210024/1 was brought down to the Enforcement Unit of the Command, where a 100% physical examination was conducted which revealed all the items mentioned earlier.

Speaking further on the status of the seizure, the Customs Area Controller stated that investigation is still ongoing with a view to unraveling those behind the importation and that further profiling of the importer will be carried out to get other details.

UCHE EJESIEME

Public Relations Officer,

For: Customs Area Controller

Nigeria Customs Service

Tin Can Island Port

Apapa – Lagos.

