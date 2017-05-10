Nigeria Customs reconstitutes management

The Nigeria Customs Service has reconstituted its management and announced some key appointments to rejig the service toward greater efficiency. The Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. Attah the service has appointed four Acting Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCGs) and seven Acting Assistant Comptroller-Generals (ACGs) to re-engineer the management for efficient service delivery.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

