Nigeria Customs repatriates 18 foreigners
The Nigeria Immigration Service in Niger says it has repatriated 18 immigrants to the Republic of Niger. The Comptroller of Immigration Service in the state, Mrs Tamuno Oyedeji, said in Minna on Saturday that the service and Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development provided vehicles for the transportation of the illegal immigrants to …
The post Nigeria Customs repatriates 18 foreigners appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!