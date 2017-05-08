Nigeria D’Tigers grouped along side China in FIBA World Cup

Nigeria’s D’Tigers were in Guangzhou, China, on Sunday drawn in Group B of the FIBA 2019 World Cup qualifiers alongside Mali, Uganda and Rwanda. Guinea, South Africa, Cameroon and Tunisia were drawn in Group A while Congo, Egypt, Morocco and Angola occupy Group C. Mozambique, Senegal, Ivory Coast and a yet-to-be-named team are in Group …

