Nigeria: Dwindling Cargoes, Policy Threaten Govt's Revenue At Seaports

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

Dwindling of importation of cargoes into the country would impact negatively on the federal government's revenue generation at the seaports due to the government policy on importation, high exchange rate and poor port access roads. LEADERSHIP findings …

Nigeria, US trade volume hits $5.3b The Nation Newspaper



all 3 news articles »