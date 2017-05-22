Nigeria earns $296143 dividends from Islamic Dev’t Bank – Vanguard
Vanguard
Nigeria earns $296143 dividends from Islamic Dev't Bank
Vanguard
ABUJA—Nigeria has earned $296, 143 dividends from its investments in the Islamic Development Bank for the 2016 fiscal year. The Director of Information in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Salisu Na'Inna, in a statement from Jedda, Saudi Arabia, …
