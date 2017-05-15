Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: El-Rufai Disowns Top Aide On Second Term Comment, Threatens Sack of Appointees – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Nigeria: El-Rufai Disowns Top Aide On Second Term Comment, Threatens Sack of Appointees
AllAfrica.com
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has released a terse statement disowning a statement by his chief of staff who suggested that he (the governor) would not run for a second term. In the statement, the governor said he did not need a surrogate to …

