Nigeria emerges fifth largest insurance market in Africa – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria emerges fifth largest insurance market in Africa
Vanguard
NIGERIA has emerged one of the top five insurance markets in Africa, ranking fifth with overall market share of 85 percent of premiums in the continent. General-Secretary of the African Insurance Organization, AIO, Ms Prisca Soares at a press …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!