Nigeria experiencing a repeat of Yar’Adua saga – APC chieftain, Idahosa

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has lamented that Nigeria is faced with another Yar’Adua era. He described leaders of the party who are saying President Muhammadu Buhari will contest in 2019 instead of praying for his health as “sycophants.” Idahosa, a founding member of the APC in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

