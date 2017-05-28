Nigeria: FCTA, INEC Partner On Voter Registration – AllAfrica.com
|
Information Nigeria
|
Nigeria: FCTA, INEC Partner On Voter Registration
AllAfrica.com
In order to fast track the on-going voters registration exercise in the FCT, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it will work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide mobile registration teams that can …
Continuous voter registration ongoing in all Borno local govts – INEC
After one month of CVR, logistic challenges persist
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!