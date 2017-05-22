Nigeria: FG approves 5% extra interest rate on unpaid taxes – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
Nigeria: FG approves 5% extra interest rate on unpaid taxes
WorldStage
The Federal Government has approved a new interest rate spread on unpaid taxes for the year 2017. The new interest rate was approved by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. According to the Minister, the new interest rate shall be 5% over the …
Nigeria raises interest on unpaid taxes to try to discourage evaders
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!