Nigeria: Finally, National Assembly to Disclose Own Budget After Years of Secrecy – AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: Finally, National Assembly to Disclose Own Budget After Years of Secrecy
|
|
Nigeria: Finally, National Assembly to Disclose Own Budget After Years of Secrecy
The leaders of Nigeria's federal legislature have finally agreed to make the 2017 National Assembly budget open to the public, ending eight years of secrecy, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report. The decision was reached at the meeting of the joint …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
