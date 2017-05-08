Nigeria generates 3687mw of electricity in 1st quarter – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Nigeria generates 3687mw of electricity in 1st quarter
Guardian (blog)
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria's power stations generated 3, 687 Megawatts of electricity in first quarter of 2017. The NBS stated this in “Daily Energy Generated and Sent Out for 1st quarter 2017'' report posted on its website in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!