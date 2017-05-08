Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria generates 3687mw of electricity in 1st quarter – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Nigeria generates 3687mw of electricity in 1st quarter
Guardian (blog)
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria's power stations generated 3, 687 Megawatts of electricity in first quarter of 2017. The NBS stated this in “Daily Energy Generated and Sent Out for 1st quarter 2017'' report posted on its website in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.