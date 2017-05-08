Nigeria generates 3,687mw of electricity in 1st quarter

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria’s power stations generated 3, 687 Megawatts of electricity in first quarter of 2017.

The NBS stated this in “Daily Energy Generated and Sent Out for 1st quarter 2017’’ report posted on its website in Abuja on Monday.

The report stated that Afam VI Power Plant contributed about 12.64 per cent share of the average energy generated in the quarter.

This, it stated, represented the highest generation among 23 power plants within the period under review.

“Daily energy generation attained a peak of 5,846 mw on the 24th January and daily energy sent out on same date was 5,747 mw.

“Similarly, the highest daily energy generated per hour attained a peak of 140,316 mwh on the 24th January, 2017 and daily energy sent out per hour on same date was 137,920 mwh

“This represents the highest level of energy generated and sent out in the month of January 2017 and in the first quarter.’’

However, the report stated that the lowest daily energy generation was 1,660mw in January and in the quarter.

This, it stated, was attained on 18th January and daily energy sent out on that date was 1,618mw.

It stated that the lowest daily energy generation per hour was also obtained on same date; 39,837 mwh was generated and 38,831mwh was sent out.

“In February, daily energy generation attained a peak of 4,279mw on 21st February and daily energy sent out on same date was 4,217mw.”

Similarly, the report stated that the highest daily energy generated per hour in the month under review attained a peak of 102,705mwh and daily energy sent out per hour on same date was 101,208mwh.

Nevertheless, it stated that daily energy generation attained its lowest of 2,915mw on 1st February, 2017 and daily energy sent out on same date was 2,869mw.

“Also, the lowest daily energy generation per hour was attained on same date; 69,962mwh was generated and 68,847mwh was sent out.

“Daily energy generation in March attained a peak of 4,156.03mw on 9th March and daily energy sent out on same date was 4,096mw.”

Similarly, the report stated that the highest daily energy generated per hour attained a peak of 99,732mwh on March 9 and daily energy sent out per hour on same date was 98,300mwh.

“The lowest daily energy generation attained in March was 3,496mw and the lowest daily energy sent out of 3,441mw was attained on 16th March.

“Likewise, the lowest daily energy generation per hour was also attained on same date. 83,790mwh was generated and 82,580mwh was sent out,’’ it stated.

