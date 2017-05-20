Nigeria government parted with 2 million euros for the release of 82 Chibok girls – BBC

The BBC has alleged that the Federal government paid 2 million euros and released 5 imprisoned Boko Haram bomb makers in exchange for the 82 Chibok school girls released on May 6th. The Federal government has however not denied claims that there were negotiation with the sect members for the release of the girls. However …

The post Nigeria government parted with 2 million euros for the release of 82 Chibok girls – BBC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

