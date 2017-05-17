“Nigeria has all required to be successful”- Adeosun

Kemi Adeosun, the minister of Finance on Tuesday affirmed that Nigeria has all the requirements and opportunities as a country to be successful.

She disclosed this in Abuja at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) Infrastructure Revolution Summit, stating that the country is full of opportunities and that there is nothing hindering the country from achieving success,

“The country is just in a hurry on its path to development,” the minister stated, adding “Nothing is standing on the way, there are opportunities for success in the country just that we are so much in a hurry for development”.

She further explained that the next step for Nigeria as it relates to infrastructure revolution is to ensure that the government spends at least 30% of its budget on infrastructure, encourage private sector on viable product and create partnership between the federal and the state government.

She further explained that for the infrastructure and development gap in Africa to be bridged, each country will have to decide what it can offer that will be needed and useful to the other.

Yemi Osibanjo, Vice President of Nigeria explained that the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP)is built on strategic development for 2016 budget. Explaining that the value chain today is low and there is need for the country to build on improving the value chain.

“We have a low value chain and we need to build on it, there is need to invest in distribution and bring in further investment” he said.

Isatou Touray, Minister of trade Gambia stressed that what Africa needs at this point is to be integrated despite the differences among the people.

“Africans need to be integrated and not see ourselves as island despite our differences we should work together to make Africa great”.

Cynthia Egboboh, Abuja

