Nigeria has good university structure — Prof Yaqub

THE University system in Nigeria has been praised by the Vice Chancellor of Sokoto State University, Prof. Nuhu Yaqub, during his lecture entitled “The Administration and Management of a University in a Recessed Economy: The Case of Nigeria” during the fifth Annual Prof. Adetokunbo Sofoluwe’s Memorial lecture, organised by the University of Lagos Alumni, Lagos State Branch at the University campus, Akoka.

The university teacher pointed out that Nigerian varsities are well structured to promote human development and scholarship, though some varsity systems are buffeted by unnecessary crises emanating from the ones generated internally – such as in the cases of staff and students’ restiveness, all manner of academic frauds perpetrated by both academic and non-academic staff as well as the students, among others.

According to the vice chancellor, this avalanche of vices are the causes of the crisis and poor performance of some varsities in Nigeria.

Speaking on Nigeria’s economy, Prof. Yaqub pointed out that Nigeria has what it takes to improve her economy to confront the challenges like hunger, poverty and unemployment that she is faced with. The memorial lecture is to commemorate Prof. Sofoluwe’s achievements as an academia and an administrator during his time as the vice chancellor of University of Lagos until his death.

Chairman of the occasion and Managing Director, Mobil Oil Nigeria PLC, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, commended the effort of Unilag Alumni, Lagos State branch in their celebration of achievements and visions of the late Prof. Sofoluwe.

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa commended the efforts of the University of Lagos and pledged to support the state branch of the Alumni in his capacity as the Speaker.

The high point of the occasion was the issuance of cheques to 20 indigent students of University of Lagos by the University of Lagos Alumni, Lagos State Branch.

