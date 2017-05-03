Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria has largest gas reserves, downstream benefits on earth – Kachikwu

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, ​says investors would leave other countries to do business in Nigeria irrespective of seeming unstable business climate, because the country “has the best returns on any investments in the World. The terrain is good’’.​ “Our resource base is huge. We have huge gas reserves, huge downstream […]

