Nigeria Immigration sacks 518 officers from airports over sharp practices
Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has redeployed 518 officers of the service from five international airports and state commands, “to checkmate sharp practices among the affected officers.” Many travellers have been complaining of how Immigration officers demand bribe or tips when they encounter them. Sunday James, the NIS spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday, said that […]
