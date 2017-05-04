Nigeria imports 4.05 billion litres of petrol worth N566.96 billion in three months – NBS
About 1.31 billion litres of diesel was also imported.
The post Nigeria imports 4.05 billion litres of petrol worth N566.96 billion in three months – NBS appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!