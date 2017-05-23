Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria imports N750bn worth of pencils yearly – Akwa Ibom gov

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Akwa Ibom | 0 comments

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel says Nigeria has been spending not less than N750b on the importation of pencils yearly. Emmanuel said with all the raw materials available, it was shameful for the giant of Africa to continue to import such item. At the commissioning of Pencil and Toothpick factory in Uyo…

