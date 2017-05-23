Nigeria imports N750bn worth of pencils yearly – Akwa Ibom gov

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel says Nigeria has been spending not less than N750b on the importation of pencils yearly. Emmanuel said with all the raw materials available, it was shameful for the giant of Africa to continue to import such item. At the commissioning of Pencil and Toothpick factory in Uyo…

The post Nigeria imports N750bn worth of pencils yearly – Akwa Ibom gov appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

