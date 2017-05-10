Nigeria Inaugurates New Governing Councils For 23 Federal Universities

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on behalf of the federal government, inaugurated the Governing Councils of 23 out of the 40 federal universities in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday at the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the new councils are to serve for a period of four years, adding that the inauguration followed the completion of the tenure of the immediate past governing councils appointed in April, 2013.

According to the minister, the governing councils are charged with the responsibilities of approving the financial guidelines of the universities; determining the terms and conditions of appointment of the vice chancellors and principal officers of the universities as well as annually reviewing the universities’ budget to monitor their performance and assess the overall impact of their implementation, among others.

Mr Adamu also called on the newly inaugurated councils to focus efforts on broadening the Internally Generated Revenue Base, IGR, of the universities.

He said: “In view of the current economic situation in the country, I call for the prudent management of the scarce resources while efforts should be intensified to broaden the Internally Generated Revenue Base of each university. “You should also ensure the judicious application of revenues so generated.’’

The minister also called on the council to live above board in the discharge of their duties by seeing to it that every act of corruption was avoided in their various universities.

“I call upon the governing councils, to join in this war against corruption. Any corrupt practises by councils including condoning cases of indiscipline by staff, is bound to have a destructive effect on the system and, on the products of the system. This must be avoided. “You should also remember that governance and management are two distinct responsibilities in the university system. that distinction should remain clear in your mind. you shall set the policies. You shall define the directions,” Mr. Adamu added.

He, however, urged universities’ managements to support the governing councils as they implement their policies and decisions.

The post Nigeria Inaugurates New Governing Councils For 23 Federal Universities appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

