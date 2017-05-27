Nigeria invited to G7 Summit – Presidency

Nigeria has been invited to the G7 Summit, which is currently being held in Taormina, Sicily in Italy. This was confirmed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Acting President, Laolu Akande. “Acting President, Osinbajo, invited to ongoing G7 summit in Italy to represent Nigeria, leaves this morning and is expected back later in […]

Nigeria invited to G7 Summit – Presidency

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

