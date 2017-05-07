Nigeria: Irate Youths Raze Houses in Rivers – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Irate Youths Raze Houses in Rivers
AllAfrica.com
Irate youths in Mgboshimini Community in Rivers State, yesterday razed down buildings and damaged property worth millions of naira following the murder of a chief, Charles Minikwu. The Guardian gathered that unknown gunmen, Friday night, invaded …
