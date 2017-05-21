Nigeria Is Melting Point Of African Music – Neza – Leadership Newspapers
Nigeria Is Melting Point Of African Music – Neza
Neza is a Canadian-based singer, who, recently relocated to Nigeria to hone her craft. The 23-year-old beauty left her high-paying job to follow her heart. Signed to MCG Empire Music, the Kinshasa-born Rwandan speaks to SAMUEL ABULUDE on her …
