Nigeria Is Now On Auto Pilot, God Should Lay His Hands On Buhari – PDP

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that a cabal is now ruling Nigeria.

It believes the health challenge of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that some individuals have taken over the running of the government from the ailing President.

The reaction of the committee followed the inability of Buhari to attend the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting for the third consecutive week.

Though there is nothing unusual in the President being sick, the former ruling party submitted that what was bad was the refusal of the President to disclose the true state of his health.

The PDP argued that the health of the President must be bad to have prevented him from attending the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting consecutively for three weeks.

Spokesperson for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in an interview with one of our correspondents on Wednesday.

Adeyeye, a former Minister of State for Works, said the health of the President and the attitude of his handlers had shown that the country “is now on auto pilot.”

He said, “We sympathise with the President on his health and we pray that God will lay His hands on him.

“However, it is now certain that the country in now being ruled by a cabal. Members of the cabal are not known.

“Who is in charge of the country now? We don’t know. Nigeria is now on auto pilot. We don’t know who is rocking the country and who exactly is churning out orders or exercising the executive powers of the President anymore.

“This can’t happen in saner climes. We have a President who has not been seen in public for some days and the government is not worried.”

Efforts to get presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on the telephone on Wednesday did not yield any result.

He did not respond to an email and text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

