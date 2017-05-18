Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria is the 146th Country to endorse Paris Climate Change – United Nations

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The UN says Nigeria is the 146th country to endorse the Paris Climate Change agreement as the country presented its endorsement on Tuesday. Santiago Villalpando, Chief of the Treaty Section of the UN, stated this at the presentation of the Climate Change Endorsement instrument by Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UN, Prof. Tijani Bande. […]

