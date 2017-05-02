Nigeria Jollof Rice is the best in the world – Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday described Nigerian-cooked jollof rice as “the best in the world”. This came days after the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, sparked outrage by claiming Senegal prepared better jollof rice than Nigeria. Mr. Mohammed was responding to a question by CNN’s Richard Quest. Mr. Osinbajo weighed in while speaking on …
