Nigeria Jollof Rice is the best – Osinbajo

By Nwafor Sunday

Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, has debunked the statement made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Muhammed, last week at the CNN Richard Quest Means Business anchored in Lagos. Vice Osinbajo on Monday said that Nigeria makes the best Jollof Rice in Africa and beat down Ghanaians and the Senegalese hands down. Osinbajo made this remark at the Platform convened by Poju Oyemade, senior pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, on the talk in ‘Nigeria Recovering from Economic Recession’.

According to him, “We all know that Nigerian jollof rice is the best! We beat the Ghanaians and the Senegalese hands down.”

Recall that Lai Muhammed has stated that Senegal in African continent makes the best Jollof Rice. However, his statement trailed mixed reactions from people who attended the occasion and perhaps those who could not. Vanguard gathered via the internet how people were disappointed at the minister’s response to the question, thus he should have ceased the opportunity to sale the made in Nigeria goods rather promoting another country.

Speaking on the economic recovery Osinbajo said, “We have everything, and our people are doing incredibly innovative things. For example, we are at the moment developing the most sophisticated animation technology in Africa,” he said.

“Our music and entertainment industry is the fastest growing in the world. Nigerians have won every prize in literature, from the Noble prize to the Pulitzer.

“Only last year, a Nigerian girl won a gold medal at the Olympics, Morolake Akinosun. Last Saturday, a Nigerian boxer won the world heavyweight title. Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua won the WBA becoming the boxing champion of the world.

“Last year Oluyinka Olutoye, a Nigerian surgeon successfully took out a baby from her mother’s womb, operated on the womb, and put the baby back in, and the baby was carried full term and was born naturally — a feat previously unheard of.

“And of course, nobody is as funny as Nigerians, whether profession or amateur. We even have a member of the national assembly who recently launched a CD; Aje kun iya ni o je. Who hasn’t heard of Aje kun iya ni o je.

“We are the most innovative entrepreneurs. The other day someone showed me a text; the young man had invited him to a book launch titled: Seven Steps to Becoming a Professional Whistleblower.

“And by the way, we all know that Nigerian jollof rice is the best! We beat the Ghanaians and the Senegalese hands down”he said.

