Nigeria Judo officials pass IJF Courses in Zambia

Thirteen Nigeria Judo Federation officials on Monday all passed their international Judo Federation course held in Lusaka, Zambia.

Coach Ewa Ekuta was adjudged best overall student of the 2017 IJF Academy practical Examination after excelling in the Tachi waza and Ne waza practical as well as the theory.

The Tachi waza is throwing techniques. Legs,hands and hip techniques, Ne waza is in the group techniques of Chocking, hands lock, leg lock and pinning down.

All 13 official of the NJF scored 75% up which qualifies them to enroll for the level 2 which will kick start by August.

One of the officials from Delta State, Princewell Pessu thanked the IJF for the rear opportunity given to NJF officials adding that the memories will forever linger.

Pessu said “I Thanks to God for making this come through, for his mercy, grace and favor, my friends, families and warri judo team”.

He promised to use the experience gathered to impact positively to Nigeria Judokas and officials who were not opportunited to make the trip.

Ralph Ubah a police officer commended the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for the opportunity and support given by the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring one of their own was in Zambia for the IJF Course.

It is worthy to note that Nigeria Judo officials placed overall 1st, 2nd and 3rd position at the course organized by the International Judo Federation.

The post Nigeria Judo officials pass IJF Courses in Zambia appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

