Nigeria: Lagos APC Primaries – Fear, Tension in Oshodi, Shogunle As Rival Group Kills NURTW Boss – AllAfrica.com
The Punch
Nigeria: Lagos APC Primaries – Fear, Tension in Oshodi, Shogunle As Rival Group Kills NURTW Boss
AllAfrica.com
Residents of Shogunle area of Lagos are worried over fear of reprisal attacks following the killing of a prominent member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Rasaq Bello. Mr. Bello, popularly known as Hamburger, was shot dead in …
Lagos Okada riders' chairman shot dead in Oshodi
Gang War Oshodi boils as NURTW boss is shot dead during APC primaries
NURTW boss Razaq Bello shot dead in Lagos (photos)
